Isla Fisher is heartbroken over the death of her dad Brian.

The 46-year-old ‘Nocturnal Animals’ actress announced the news on her Instagram page on Sunday (22.01.23) and questioned how people can go on living with people “you can’t live without”.

Isla said alongside a picture of her dad: “How do you live without someone that you can’t live without?

“How lucky am I to have had you as my dad. You were hilarious, positive and my best friend. No matter what was going on in my life, you always asked me if I was having fun.

“I know this pain is going to get worse as the days between when I last saw you increase and that is very scary.

“I love you so much. Thank you for being the greatest father.”

Isla was born in Muscat, Oman, to Elspeth Reid and Scotsman Brian Fisher.

Her dad was working as a banker in Oman for the United Nations at the time and Isla and her family returned to their hometown of Bathgate, Scotland, before they moved to Perth, Western Australia, when she was six.

The actress, who has four brothers, has said she then had a “great” childhood in Perth with a “very outdoorsy” lifestyle.

Famous friends of the actress who shared sympathies in the comments section of her Instagram post about her dad’s death included actress Naomi Watts, 54.

She said: “So sorry Isla. This is heartbreaking news. I know how close you were. Sending big love.”

Actress Gal Gadot, 37, added: Oy Islush... I’m so so sorry. I’m sure you’ve made him proud. Sending a big hug.”

And model Helena Christensen, 54, added: “Sweetest friend, I am so so sorry for your loss of your wonderful dad. He sounds like he was the best dad and I know how this must hurt. Sending so much love.”

Isla – who has three children with her 51-year-old comic husband Sacha Baron Cohen – last year posted a tribute to her dad on Instagram.

She said alongside a black and white photo of her father: “This is my dad, Poppa Fish.

“I love him, he’s the greatest and I am so thankful to have him in my life.”