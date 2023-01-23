Travis Barker has gotten a tattoo of his wife Kourtney Kardashian's eyes.

The 'All The Small Things' rocker already has the Poosh founder's lips tattooed on his arm and her name on his chest, and now he's had her eyes inked on his upper thigh.

Alongside a series of bathroom selfies, including one with his other half, and a close-up of the new body art, Travis wrote on Instagram: “Oh hey there."

Kourtney also picked up a tattoo gun and inked "I love you" on his arm in 2021.

Many of his tattoos are tributes to loved ones and friends, including a hawk he got in memory of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Blink-182 drummer paid a visit to celebrity tattooist Mark Mahoney to get the bird of prey on top of his foot as a fitting tribute to his close friend, who tragically died, aged 50, last year.

Alongside a series of snaps from the tattoo studio, including one of him and Kourtney smooching, his new inking, and an old photograph of the two drummers together, the 47-year-old rocker wrote on Instagram: "HAWK forever. Thank you @markmahoney_ssc."

Meanwhile, Kourtney previously revealed that she and Travis kiss with tongues at events to avoid messing up her lipstick.

The 43-year-old reality star finally explained why the amorous lovebirds always lock tongues on the red carpet.

She said during a confessional on 'The Kardashians': “I don’t want to get lipstick all over him and I don’t want to ruin my lipstick, but we also don’t want to not kiss, so we’ll kiss with our tongues. “That’s why we kiss that way.”