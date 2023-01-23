Anne Hathaway says long wait for Princess Diaries 3 is 'frustrating'

Anne Hathaway has admitted the long wait for 'The Princess Diaries 3 is "frustrating".

Rumours of a third instalment in the series - which featured Hathaway as an ordinary teen who discovers she's actually royalty - have been swirling for years but in November it was finally confirmed that Disney are working on a third film - but Anne has told fans to have patience because it could take a while to get going.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com at the Sundance Film Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah over the weekend (21.01.23-22.01.23), she explained: "We feel the exact same, and I know it's probably very frustrating. It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things."

However, Hathaway - who has not officially signed on for the movie - did tell the publication it felt "thrilling" to "see the level of excitement [for the third film]."

The original film was released in 2001 and was followed by a sequel - 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement' - three years later which reunited Hathaway with her co-star Dame Julie Andrews.

Andrews - who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi - previously admitted she didn't think a sequel would get off the ground because so much time had passed since the second instalment.

During an appearance on 'Access Hollywood', she explained: "I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible. It was talked about very shortly after [the second sequel] came out, but it’s now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run."

