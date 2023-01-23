Mel B wants Viola Davis to play her in a biopic about the Spice Girls.

The 47-year-old pop star enjoyed massive success as Scary Spice in the 1990s girl group alongside Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, and Victoria Beckham and explained that if their story was ever put on screen in a similar vein to movies about other music legends, she would like the 'First Lady' actress or Oscar winner Halle Berry to play her.

Asked who she would want to play her in a biopic, she said: "I did just watch a movie called 'The Woman King' with Viola Davis, and I want to join that tribe. There's so many great actresses out there -- Viola Davis, Halle Berry, I mean, the list is endless!"

The 'Say You'll Be There' hitmaker went on to suggest that 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' star Angelina Jolie could play her bandmate Victoria - who was known as Posh Spice during their heyday - whilst Kate Hudson or Goldie Hawn could star as Emma 'Baby Spice' Bunton.

But she then noted her favourite option would be to cast five unknown actresses in the roles.

Meanwhile, Mel - who last toured with the Spice Girls, apart from Victoria, in 2019 as part of a sellout stadium tour - added that while the COVID-19 pandemic put a delay on any plans for another reunion, there is a project that will be announced in the very near future.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "COVID kind of set everything back. I can't tell you exactly, but there's gonna be something that is gonna be announced pretty soon... That's gonna be a project that we're very excited about, and [it's] mainly for our fans."