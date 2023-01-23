Rita Ora's life "became better" when she got together with Taika Waititi.

The 'You Only Love Me' singer had been friends with the 'Jojo Rabbit' filmmaker for several years before they embarked on a romantic relationship and she knew the director - who she is rumoured to have married last summer - was The One when she didn't feel a significant "change" occur.

Asked how she knew Taika was the right person for her, she told GQ Hype: “When I didn’t feel a change, like my life just became better.

"We were really good friends for six years, and I went to Australia and we both had separate jobs, and we didn’t really know that many people out there. It was nice to see a familiar face and our universes just collided. That was it.”

And the 32-year-old singer hadn't thought about settling down until she and Taika got together.

She added: “It was our bond that made me think, I’m ready to settle down. I never think about things like that because I don’t want to jinx anything."

Rita has addressed the couple's love story in the lyrics to songs on her upcoming new album.

She said: "“[With the album, I’m] capturing this moment in my life where I’m falling in love. There are things I talk about on it, very personal thoughts, about what it took for me to decide on this person, and to commit to him....

"I love to sing about my feelings. I like to make music about my feelings. That’s where it should live. The music, for the first time, will explain the questions people are going to want to ask me. "

Read the full interview with Rita at https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/rita-ora-interview-2023