Beyonce reportedly earned more than $280,000 per minute for her private gig in Dubai over the weekend (21.01.23-22.01.23).

The 41-year-old pop star returned to the stage for her first concert in almost five years by performing at the opening of new hotel Atlantis The Royal in the UAE city on Saturday night (21.01.23) with TMZ.com reporting she landed a whopping $24 million pay cheque for the show.

Beyonce's concert - which was invitation-only - lasted for 85 minutes which means she would take earned approximately $282,000 per minute.

Beyonce didn't feature any of her new music in the set list, but she did perform hits including 'Beautiful Liar', 'Halo', 'Crazy In Love' and 'Drunk In Love'.

During the show, Beyonce treated the select audience to a special moment as she brought her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing a duet with her.

The pair teamed up to sing 'Brown Skin Girl', with Beyonce telling the audience: "Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter." The youngster wore a sparkly red suit with trainers and her mum affectionately touched her face as they sang together, with the singer telling the crowd: "Love to all the brown skin girls. If you love brown skin women, help me sing."

Beyonce's husband Jay-Z and their three children as well as her parents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles were all in the audience for the exclusive event while famous faces who landed an invite included Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Liam Payne and Bar Refaeli, according to The Hollywood Reporter.