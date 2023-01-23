'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' is a "massive game".

Peter Parker voice actor Yuri Lowenthal has admitted he has a lot of work to do for the gigantic instalment in the action-adventure series.

Speaking with Comic Book Movie, he said: "I've still got a little bit to do. It’s a massive game so I’m still doing a little bit of work."

However, he insisted developers Insomniac Games are "confident" about finishing the game for its release date of Fall 2023.

Lowenthal added: "I know they’re confident about their release date and Insomniac has always been good about that. Obviously, I can’t really talk about the game much, but I will tell you that it’s astonishing."

Last month, Venom actor Tony Todd teased how "brutal" his alter ego is in the upcoming game.

He said: "Venom doesn't play, Venom doesn't give a damn."

Teasing the sequel, he added: "What they (Insomniac) do with the landscape and the acrobatics, it's insane."

'Spider-Man 2' was first announced in 2021.