Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding began with a "mindfulness" exercise.

The couple exchanged vows in front of friends and family in Georgia last August, a month after they legally wed in a private Las Vegas ceremony and lifestyl guru Jay Shetty - the former monk who officiated the event - explained how meditation and reflection was at the heart of the wedding.

He said: "That was one of the most surreal experiences of my entire life…

"The ceremony was mindfulness- and meditation-inspired. It began with a mindfulness practice, to help everybody be truly present and bring their best energy to the space, to really celebrate love."

Before officiating the wedding, Jay spent "weeks" preparing by trying to truly "understand" Ben and Jennifer.

He told Telegraph magazine: "My approach was to really listen to the couple, to really understand what they want, what energy they want, to really understand their story.

"I mean through them, with them. In a deep and personal way. I kind of see myself connected to anyone [I’m officiating].

"To me, this is usually weeks of meditation and preparation, not just for what I’m going to say, but the space I’m going to hold internally."

The 'On Purpose' podcast host recently admitted it was an "honour" to officiate the nuptials between the 'Marry Me' actress and her new husband, who first dated from 2002 to 2004 before reuniting in 2021.

He said a few weeks after the wedding: "I can tell you it is an honour. It was absolutely beautiful. And I'm gonna let them share more. But it was truly special -- it's beautiful to celebrate love.

"I met Jennifer a couple of years ago. She's just been absolutely phenomenal. We've collaborated a bunch of times and I got to meet Ben through the process, which has wonderful."