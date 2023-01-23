All support for 'Marvel's Avengers' will end by September 30, 2023.

Developers Crystal Dynamics announced on January 20 that no new content or updates will come to the 2020 action-adventure title, which is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers, after Update 2.8.

In a statement, it said: "After two-and-a-half years and introducing twelve of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, following Update 2.8 on March 31, 2023, we will no longer add new content or features to Marvel’s Avengers. All official support for the game will end on September 30, 2023.

"Even after official support ceases on September 30, 2023, both single- and multi-player gameplay will continue to be available. See below for more information.

Crystal continued: "Update 2.7, which added the Winter Soldier Hero and Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat, is the last new content to be added to the game. No new cosmetics are coming to the Marketplace, and all final balance updates will occur in Update 2.8 in March.

"Along with the end of development, we’ll also be turning off the cosmetics Marketplace. When Update 2.8 launches on March 31, 2023, Credits will no longer be purchasable and all remaining Credit balances will be converted into in-game resources to aid ongoing adventures."

The game received mixed reviews upon release, with some criticising its lack of content and technical glitches.