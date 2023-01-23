'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' is getting Hardcore mode.

Fans of the battle royale game can expect the popular mode to return for season two, with more updates on the way imminently.

Infinity Ward confirmed on Twitter: "No HUD? No problem. Hardcore is back!

"Follow Season 02’s Multiplayer updates in our studio blog later this week."

Meanwhile, in other 'Warfare II' news, the game's composer Sarah Schachner recently quit over the soundtrack "not" being her "artistic intent".

The musician - who first worked on 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' in 2016 - was left gutted that her work with producer Mike Dean and mixer Frank Wolf won't be heard, citing challenges with the audio director as the reason for her exit from the project.

In a Twitter statement in November, she said: “Over the past couple of months the working dynamic with the audio director has become increasingly challenging and I don't see any path forward.

“While I don't have any control over how the music is presented in-game, what will be released on the soundtrack is not my artistic intent in regards to mixing and mastering.”

She added: “We have soundtrack masters in hand from Mike which unfortunately you will never get to hear."