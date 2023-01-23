King Princess once got a haircut inspired by Joe Jonas in 'Camp Rock'.

The ‘Let Us Die’ singer - whose real name is Mikaela Straus - watched the Disney Channel Original Movie as a child and wanted the mop top sported by the middle Jonas Brother in the film where he starred opposite Demi Lovato.

The 24-year-old musician - who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns - told Interview magazine: “I was in the fifth grade. I had just watched ‘Camp Rock’. And I printed a photo of Joe Jonas on my mom’s printer and brought it into a salon and was like, ‘This haircut.” And I got home and I was like, “Oh f***. This was a poor choice.” Everyone already thought I was a d***. So I was like, “F***. Now I’ve really shot myself in the foot.’ So, I wore a hat for a whole year while it grew.”

They added: “Now that would be a dated reference.”

Mikaela cited themselves as the probable “crown” holder of bad haircuts inspired by pop culture figures, something they noticed while onstage.

They said: “I probably took that crown. I can’t even tell you how many people have my haircut at my shows. I was performing and I looked out in the audience, and there was a full King Princess cosplay situation happening.”

The ‘Hold On Baby’ hitmaker called their episode of the Audible podcast ‘Origins’ - which explores their life and work - “kind of crazy”.

Mikaela said: "I felt very emotional listening to it and thinking about myself as a kid, to revisit those parts of your life and then to revisit it on a public platform. There’s parts of our childhood we all kind of want to be like, ‘I’m not that person anymore. I’ve grown, I’m so different.’ Childhood can be very touchy. And then to have a verbal document of it is kind of crazy."