Taylor Russell felt “like a little kid” opening the Loewe catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

The ‘Bones and All’ star was handpicked by the brand’s creative director Jonathan Anderson to be the first to stomp down the runway for their Spring 2023 collection and starred in a campaign for them, which was photographed by Juergen Teller.

The 28-year-old actress told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “I feel like a little kid being able to do all this stuff that I’m doing right now.

“‘Why not just run around that playground?’ is how I feel. Let’s see how it shifts and evolves.”

The ‘Waves’ star dubbed her day job as the “opposite” of fleeing the scene as it shines truth on things.

Taylor said: “Acting is the opposite of running away. It illuminates something.”

The ‘Escape Room’ star also remarked on the “beauty” of the North American cities she has felt “connected” to her Jamaican heritage -like Toronto and New York City - via food and other cultural touchstones.

Taylor said: “The beauty of Toronto is that, out of Canada, that’s where the culture is. My dad is Jamaican, and we ate Caribbean food, and it felt like that community was very intact, and I liked that. Similarly, when I moved to New York, I felt that as well, like, ‘Thank God. I’m on the train in Harlem with my people and I can find the food that makes me feel connected to my roots.’ It’s so vital. It’s lifeblood.”