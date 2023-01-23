Malachi Kirby is “surprised” by his new found love of fashion.

The ‘Roots’ star feels like “a fish out of water” when it comes to the world of styling but is loving learning about what he likes and sharpening his sartorial taste and range.

The 33-year-old actor told Esquire magazine: “I’m a bit of a fish out of water when it comes to fashion. I’m really quite new to it and it’s definitely not something that I’ve followed. But it's kind of surprised me how interested I am in it.”

Malachi loves the clothes of classic British menswear designer Paul Smith as they are “everyday” but “heightened”.

He said: “That idea of something being ‘wearable’ is quite strange but there are sometimes clothes I see, and I think, ‘do people actually wear this? Like, in real life?’ But at Paul Smith there is the balance of being larger than the average – something you could wear for an event – but also something you could wear in the everyday as well. Just a bit heightened.”

The ‘Boiling Point’ star called being involved with the professional kitchen drama - also starring Stephen Graham - “special” due to filming being impacted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which posed many worrying questions about the future of the film and TV industries.

Malachi said: “It felt kind of special in a way. I felt like we were one of the last people to do a film. Didn't know when we'd be able to do one again. This might be the last one we do, maybe ever.”