Gina Lollobrigida's former husband has called for "an investigation" into the whereabouts of her assets.

The Italian film star died last week at the age of 95 and Francisco Javier Rigau y Rafols - who married the actress by proxy in 2010, with Gina claiming he had wed an imposter without her knowledge - has alleged some of her wealth has disappeared.

He told an Italian television station: “I won’t inherit anything, but there should be an investigation into Gina’s assets because her patrimony has disappeared. As far as I am concerned, the investigations have already been carried out in depth.”

According to the Times newspaper, assets that should form part of Gina's estate include a villa on the Appian Way, an apartment in Rome, a shop in northern Tuscany, a one-bedroom flat in Montecarlo, a collection of jewels and antique furniture and paintings.

Rigau - who was aquitted of fraud in 2017 in relation to the false marriage claims - was criticised by Gina's long-term friend Adriano Aragozzini, who claimed they "quarrelled immediately" when he went ot pay his respects at the clinic where the 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' star died.

He said: “We quarrelled immediately, at a time which should have been of respect and silence, because he said to me, with a certain aggressiveness, ‘You must keep away from this woman, because she has been robbed.’ Inexplicable. Incredible.”

Antonio Ingroia, Gina's lawyer, commented: “The feeling is that most of the people who will come to her funeral on Thursday will do so more out of personal interest than affection for Gina Lollobrigida.”

The lawyer praised his late client's secretary and companion Andrea Piazzola, 34, for his genuine attachment to the actress.

However, Andrea has been accused of taking advantage of Gina's mental confusion and prosecutors have accused him of embezzling €3 million between 2013 and 2018.

In 2021, the supreme Court of Cassation ruled a legal guardian should be appointed to look after the 'Solomon and Sheba' star's wealth following a request from her only child, Milko Skofic Jr. due to the actress' state of "vulnerability".