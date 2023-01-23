Amanda Abbington had people question if she'd stay with Jonathan Goodwin after stunt tragedy

Published
2023/01/23 15:00 (GMT)

Amanda Abbington's friends questioned if she would "stay with" Jonathan Goodwin after he was left paralysed when a stunt went wrong.

The 42-year-old daredevil lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord during rehearsals for 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' in October 2021 and though the 'Sherlock' actress was unsure if her fiance would survive the accident, she knew she'd always be by his side if he did.

Amanda - who has Joe, 17, and 14-year-old Grace with former partner Martin Freeman - told the Sunday Times magazine: "We did eventually speak on the phone. He called to say he was having an operation and there was a strong chance he might not make it. He told me that he loved me and I honestly thought that was the last time I’d hear his voice.

"When I told people what had happened, a few of them asked if I was going to stay with him.

"Jonathan and I had a proper conversation after the operation and he said, 'Look, I totally understand if you don’t want to be with me, but thanks for making me so happy these past few months.' Not a chance! I would never leave him."

Although Jonathan was concerned the accident would destroy their relationship, he also had a "strange feeling of faith" in the 48-year-old star.

He said: "I had to speak to Amanda before my operation. I didn’t want to just … you know, die on the operating table.

"I told her, 'If I don’t make it, please know that I love you.' That wasn’t an easy phone call. Naturally, after the operation, your mind starts telling you, 'Well, that’s f***** that relationship,' but I had this strange feeling of faith in Amanda. In us."

The couple are planning to tie the knot in June - and Jonathan admitted he's having to put his natural daredevil instincts to one side.

He admitted: "I look at Amanda and pinch myself. This gorgeous, wonderful, funny woman likes me and we’re getting married in June.

"There is a bit of me that wants to arrive at church via parachute or zip wire, but Amanda has made it crystal clear that this will be a traditional wedding.

"And if I go anywhere near my former career, I suspect that it will be one of the shortest marriages on record!"

© BANG Media International

amandaabbington jonathangoodwin martinfreeman

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended