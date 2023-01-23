Amanda Abbington's friends questioned if she would "stay with" Jonathan Goodwin after he was left paralysed when a stunt went wrong.

The 42-year-old daredevil lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord during rehearsals for 'America's Got Talent: Extreme' in October 2021 and though the 'Sherlock' actress was unsure if her fiance would survive the accident, she knew she'd always be by his side if he did.

Amanda - who has Joe, 17, and 14-year-old Grace with former partner Martin Freeman - told the Sunday Times magazine: "We did eventually speak on the phone. He called to say he was having an operation and there was a strong chance he might not make it. He told me that he loved me and I honestly thought that was the last time I’d hear his voice.

"When I told people what had happened, a few of them asked if I was going to stay with him.

"Jonathan and I had a proper conversation after the operation and he said, 'Look, I totally understand if you don’t want to be with me, but thanks for making me so happy these past few months.' Not a chance! I would never leave him."

Although Jonathan was concerned the accident would destroy their relationship, he also had a "strange feeling of faith" in the 48-year-old star.

He said: "I had to speak to Amanda before my operation. I didn’t want to just … you know, die on the operating table.

"I told her, 'If I don’t make it, please know that I love you.' That wasn’t an easy phone call. Naturally, after the operation, your mind starts telling you, 'Well, that’s f***** that relationship,' but I had this strange feeling of faith in Amanda. In us."

The couple are planning to tie the knot in June - and Jonathan admitted he's having to put his natural daredevil instincts to one side.

He admitted: "I look at Amanda and pinch myself. This gorgeous, wonderful, funny woman likes me and we’re getting married in June.

"There is a bit of me that wants to arrive at church via parachute or zip wire, but Amanda has made it crystal clear that this will be a traditional wedding.

"And if I go anywhere near my former career, I suspect that it will be one of the shortest marriages on record!"