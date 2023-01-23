A campaign has been launched by a UK museum to locate a missing dress once worn by David Bowie.

Bosses of the Museum of London Docklands are appealing for help locating a number of iconic items of 20th-century clothing created by Jewish designers which have vanished over the years including the frock worn by Bowie on the UK cover of his 1970s album 'The Man Who Sold the World'.

The dress was created by noted designer Michael Fish - who created the Mr Fish brand - and the museum's fashion curator Dr Lucie Whitmore says the Bowie costume would be "an absolute dream piece to find".

Museum bosses are hoping to get their hands on a number of missing pieces created by Jewish designers who worked on the London fashion circuit to form part of a new exhibition called 'Fashion City: How Jewish Londoners Shaped Global Style' which is due to be held later this year.

They are also looking for menswear pieces by Cecil Gee - a brand often worn by members of the Beatles - and hats made by designer Otto Lucas which were often seen on Greta Garbo.

Whitmore added of the appeal: "Jewish makers established the ready to wear industry, worked their way into the highest levels of London fashion and dominated Carnaby Street in the swinging sixties. Many of these designers were internationally famous – favoured by the rich and famous and highly respected for their creativity, skill, and originality. It’s a contribution that deserves to be recognised."

Anyone with any information relating to the pieces are asked to contact the museum by March 1.