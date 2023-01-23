'Blonde' leads the nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards.

The Marilyn Monroe biopic, which stars Ana de Armas as the Hollywood icon, has been bestowed with eight nominations in the annual celebration of the worst films and performances of the year.

Organisers of the event, also known as the Razzies, said that Andrew Dominik's movie "'explores' the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe... by continuing to exploit her posthumously".

'Good Mourning', a stoner comedy by the rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly, received seven nods and will compete with 'Blonde' for the dubious honour of worst picture.

Disney's "unnecessary" remake of 'Pinocchio' is also up for worst picture along with 'The King's Daughter' and 'Morbius'.

Tom Hanks and Pete Davidson have received multiple nominations and are both up for worst actor and worst supporting actor.

Hanks was recognised for his portrayal of Gepetto in 'Pinocchio' and his "latex-laden, ludicrously accented" portrayal of Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic 'Elvis'.

Davidson was nominated for his voice role in 'Marmaduke' and his cameo appearance in 'Good Mourning'.

Machine Gun Kelly landed four nominations for 'Good Mourning' – worst actor, worst screen couple (with singer Mod Sun), worst director and worst screenplay (with Mod Sun).

The 'winners' of the Razzie Awards will be announced on March 11, the day before the Academy Awards.

The full list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Raspberry Awards:

Worst Picture:

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor:

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

Worst Actress:

Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days sequels — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona / Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (voice only) Disney’s Pinocchio

Penélope Cruz / The 355

Bingbing Fan / The 355 and The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson (cameo role) Good Mourning

Tom Hanks / Elvis

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde

Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)/ Elvis

Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women / Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)

Worst Director

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde / Written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the Bio-Novel by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (not authorized by the estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly

Morbius / Screen story and screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless