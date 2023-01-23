Shailene Woodley felt 'violated' by interest in Aaron Rodgers romance

2023/01/23 16:00 (GMT)
2023/01/23 16:44 (GMT)

Shailene Woodley felt violated by the public's interest in her romance with Aaron Rodgers.

The 31-year-old actress dated the NFL star between 2020 and 2022, and Shailene was amazed by how many social media users took an interest in their relationship.

She confessed: "It honestly never really hit me that millions of people around the world were actually watching these things and paid attention to them.

"Then, I dated somebody in America, who was very, very famous. It was the first time that I’d had a quote-unquote ‘famous’ relationship, and I watched [the] scrutiny, opinions, the desire for people to know my life and his life and our life - it just felt violating in a way that, before, it was fun."

Shailene actually believes she's developed a more relaxed, philosophical approach to life since turning 30.

The actress suggested that she no longer worries about the public's opinions of her.

The 'Divergent' star told PORTER: "I’ve always loved getting older, but it’s almost like I feel an exhale; I’ve been waiting so long to experience not giving a f*** about what other people think about me and my life and the choices I make."

Shailene is also determined to take care of herself in 2023.

She explained: "The way that I take care of myself now looks very different [to] the way I used to."

Meanwhile, Aaron previously thanked Shailene for showing him "unconditional love".

The NFL star gushed over his ex-fiancee and thanked her for letting him be a part of her life.

Aaron, 39, said on Instagram: "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you. (sic)"

