Joss Stone wants to move back to Devon in a few years.

The 35-year-old singer relocated to Nashville, Tennesee, with her partner Cody DaLuz - the father of her children Violet, 23 months, and Shackleton, four months - in 2020 but she's planning to go back home in time for her kids to go to school because she wanted them to have a similar upbringing to hers.

She said: "We’ll move home to Devon in time for Violet to go to school. I want my kids to have the kind of upbringing I did — riding horses, climbing trees and being near my family. I hope Cody likes it over there."

In 2011, two men were convicted of plotting to rob and kill Joss in Devon, and she can see a "blessing" in what happened because it has made her much more aware of taking measures to stay safe.

She said: "What happened to me in 2011 has made me lock my doors and have an alarm system, whereas I didn’t before. Cody’s so mellow — he says, 'Oh, we don’t need to worry about that,' and I’m, like, 'Well, you know, people do sometimes try to kill you.'Then he says, 'Oh yeah, that small thing.'

"That’s not a positive thought, so it does make you safety conscious.

"Although that’s another blessing, isn’t it? Because I wasn’t before and now I am.

"But out in Nashville I know those men are not here, so I feel so much safer. Cody worked in security, so he’s the best person to have around."

The 'Super Duper Love' hitmaker enjoys a "slower" pace of life now she's a parent and she's thankful having children has given her an "excuse" to ease her busy schedule.

She told the Sunday Times magazine: "Having kids makes you go slower. It’s given me this wonderful excuse not to cram my schedule. Touring is different now.

"We always go by bus and travel at night, when the kids are asleep. I don’t know how it’s going to go with two of them because Cody’s working as well. We don’t want to enlist help but we might have to."