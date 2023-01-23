Cheryl’s perspective on life has been changed by the death of her late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.

The 39-year-old singer was left devastated when Sarah died aged 39 in September 2021 after battling breast cancer, and said she now can’t take her life granted, while the death has brought her close to Girls Aloud singers Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh.

She told Mail Online on Monday (23.01.23): “A lot of conversations we had before she left really sparked a different perspective for me, and I’ll carry that.

“She wasn’t ready to leave and I think, ‘Well I’m still here’.

“I’ve got the gift of life to still live, and I’ll do it with her in mind. It does shift a lot of things in your own heart.”

She added about Sarah’s passing increasing the “love” between the Girls Aloud members: “With the loss and our age we just appreciate and love each other so much more.

“We always have loved each other, obviously. But it’s just a different, there's a different depth to it all now.”

But Cheryl added talks about plans for a Girls Aloud reunion have not happened, adding: “We haven’t spoken about Girls Aloud stuff since we learned of Sarah’s diagnosis.

“What Sarah's departure did do was bring us all really a lot closer, just as women as mothers as friends. But we haven’t spoken about anything work related for many years now.

“It wouldn’t feel quite like Girls Aloud without her because she was such a big character and a big part of it.

“I’ve learned throughout my life you should never say never but we’re just closer at the moment as friends and I love how we are right now. Work just hasn’t crept in at all. We’re not there yet.”

Cheryl met Sarah 20 years ago when they appeared on ITV’s ‘Popstars: The Rivals’, which led to the launch of Girls Aloud, which had four number one singles and two number one albums.