Elon Musk claims he was stricken with “major” side effects from his Covid booster that left him fearing he was “dying” for days.

The 51-year-old Tesla billionaire – who has slammed global lockdowns during the pandemic – also claimed his cousin was hospitalised with an inflamed heart after having a vaccine.

He took to Twitter at the weekend to make the claims in a response to a poll that said 7 per cent of adults from a survey of 260 million vaccinated Americans had claimed they experienced side effects from the Covid jab.

Dad-of-10 Elon said: “I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno.

“And my cousin, who is young and in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital.”

Elon added he only had a second booster as it was a legal requirement to travel to Germany.

He also said he experienced Covid before vaccines were available, and described his symptoms as comparable to a mild cold.

He added: “Then had J and J (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine with no bad effects, except my arm hurt briefly.

“First mRNA booster was ok, but the second one crushed me.”

Elon, who last year completed his buy-out of Twitter for $44 billion, has previously branded fears of Covid “dumb” and claimed children were “essentially immune”.

Despite his claims of side effects, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stresses on its website about the safety of the Covid vaccine and its low risks: “Some people have no side effects. Many people have reported side effects, such as headache, fatigue, and soreness at the injection site, that are generally mild to moderate and go away within a few days.

“Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective and severe reactions after vaccination are rare.

“CDC recommends everyone ages six months and older get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect against Covid-19 and its potentially severe complications.”

It added: “Millions of people in the United States have received Covid-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring program in US history... the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination continue to outweigh any potential risks.”