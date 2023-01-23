Ghislaine Maxwell is convinced Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison.

The disgraced socialite – serving 20 years for sex trafficking and grooming underage girls for billionaire paedophile Epstein – said in an interview from her jail cell she was “shocked” to hear the billionaire had taken his life in prison.

Maxwell, 61, added in a chat on Talk TV’s ‘Jeremy Kyle Live’ shown on Monday (23.01.23) night she had been sure Epstein was going to appeal his conviction and still wonders how his death happened.

She said: “I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened Because as far as I was concerned, he was going to, I was sure he was going to appeal. And I was sure he was covered under the non-prosecution agreement.

“But I wasn’t in the indictment. I wasn’t mentioned. I wasn’t even one of the co-conspirators.”

Epstein died aged 66 in August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correction Center in Manhattan, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

A mass of conspiracy theories still surround the circumstances of his apparent suicide, with the medical examiner ruling his death was by hanging.

Maxwell was arrested in 2020 and convicted in December 2021 on sex trafficking charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, with the Department of Justice describing her crimes as being part of “a scheme to sexual exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein over the course of a decade.”

The British-born socialite also used her TalkTV interview to say she was “sure” the infamous photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around one of Epstein’s trafficking victims Virginia Giuffre is “fake”.

She said from the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, about the snap, in which she appears in the background: “It’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not.

“Well, there’s never been an original and further there’s no photograph, and I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”

Andrew, 62, who paid millions to settle a civil case with Virginia, after she accused him of having sex with her when she was a teen, before it went to court, has also questioned the authenticity of the image.

Virginia – who sued the royal for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein – insisted the photo was “authentic” and she had given the FBI the original in 2011.