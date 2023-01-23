Drake stopped his gig on Sunday night after an “over-hyped” fan fell from a balcony into a bunch of New York Giants players.

The ‘God’s Plan’ rapper, 36, was playing a SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, and had invited fellow singer 21 Savage on stage around 90 minutes into his set when a man plunged into the orchestra pit.

A source at the concert told Page Six on Monday (23.01.23) the fan did not fall but “jumped into the crowd from the balcony because he was so hyped”.

Another source added he plummeted from the lower mezzanine to the floor and “landed on the New York Giants”, and said: “The football players were in that area.”

Drake is said to have been immediately alerted to the incident and reportedly

told the crowd as house lights were switched on: “Just gotta make sure somebody’s OK.”

Once it turned out the fan was not injured, an announcement was made to the crowd that said: “Everybody is absolutely OK... they’re being checked on. Nobody’s hurt. We’re at the Apollo so the show must go on!”

The source said the gig went on with “really good energy”.

Entertainment website The Shade Room posted a video of the fall and footage showed him on his phone afterwards, being helped away by security.

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kayvon Thibodeaux were among the Giants players who were in the audience and ex-New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was also spotted, along with New York Yankees’ MVP Aaron Judge.

Drake played Saturday and Sunday at the Apollo, performing 40 songs featuring hits ‘Best I Ever Had’, ‘Headlines’ and ‘God’s Plan’, with his special guests including Dipset, Lil Uzi Vert, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana in addition to 21 Savage.

Famous faces in the audience included A$AP Ferg, Kevin Durant, Gayle King and Justin and Hailey Bieber, who took in the Saturday night show.

The Apollo said in a statement it is investigating the fan’s fall.