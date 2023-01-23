Shailene Woodley says her break-up from Aaron Rodgers sunk her into the “darkest” and “hardest” time in her life.

The 31-year-old actress dated the NFL player, 39, between 2020 and 2022, and said she was shooting her show ‘Three Women’ at a time when her “personal life was s*****”.

She told Net-A-Porter in an interview published on Monday: “It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s*****, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.”

Shailene added she was able to use her heartbreak by channelling it into her role in the Showtime show, an adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s 2019 book that follows a writer who reports on three women’s sex lives.

She said: “I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character.”

Shailene also opened up about how she has reassessed how she deals with her mental health and said the way she takes “care of myself now” looks “very different to the way I used to”.

Shailene and Aaron got engaged in 2021 but rumours started last February they had called it off after the actress was seen without her engagement ring.

They appeared to be continuing with their relationship when they were seen shopping together and going to weddings.

But it was reported in April their romance was over and Shailene was “done”.

A source told E! News: “Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron.

“But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change.”