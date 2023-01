Pete Davidson appears to have removed the tattoos he dedicated to Kim Kardashian.

The 29-year-old ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ actor had several inkings paying tribute to his reality star ex and her children while they dated for nine months between 2021 and last year, but fans have now spotted they seem to have vanished when he was seen shirtless on a trip to Hawaii with his rumoured new girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders over the weekend.

Pete was photographed in October with a bandage above his left collarbone where he had a tattoo saying “My girl is a lawyer” in reference to Kim taking up legal training.

The snap prompted speculation he had laser treatments to remove the ink, with Page Six reporting on Monday (23.01.23) the new photos of him in Hawaii “confirm the removal” as “the Kardashian tribute is nowhere to be seen”.

Pete also seems to have had an inking removed from his collarbone that showed a ‘Jasmine and Aladdin’ design in memory of the sketch he appeared in with Kim on ‘Saturday Night Live’ showing them dressed as the two characters from Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ cartoon, which saw them share their first kiss.

Pete, who has more than 70 tattoos, also appears to have removed his neck tattoo saying ‘KNSCP’, referencing the first initials of Kim, 42, and the four children she has with 45-year-old rapper Kanye West – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

He also had the name ‘Kim’ branded on his chest, but this has also disappeared, with only a faint scar visible on his torso in its place in the images from Hawaii.

Kim said last spring on the Ellen DeGeneres show Pete had told her about his chest tattoo of her name: “I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me.”

Pete, who was recently linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, has been seen out on several dates with his ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ co-star Chase, 26, including on a trip to Universal Studios where they were seen holding hands.