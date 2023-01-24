Lady Gaga says Taylor Swift was “really brave” to reveal her eating disorder.

The ‘Born This Way’ singer, 36, praised her fellow performer, 33, after a clip resurfaced from Taylor’s 2020 documentary ‘Miss Americana’ that showed her talking for the first time about her past condition early in her career and previous body image issues.

Footage from the film shared by Taylor fans on TikTok showed the singer saying: “I don’t care as much if somebody points out that I have gained weight, it’s just something that makes my life better.

“The fact that I’m a size six instead of a size 00 – that wasn’t how my body was supposed to be.

“I just didn’t really understand that at the time. I would have defended it to anybody who said, ‘I’m concerned about you.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Of course I eat, it’s perfectly normal, I just exercise a lot.’ And I did exercise a lot, but I wasn’t eating.

“I don’t think you know you’re doing that when you’re doing it gradually. “There’s always some standard of beauty that you’re not meeting, because if you’re thin enough, then you don’t have that a** that everybody wants. But if you have enough weight on you to have an a**, then your stomach isn’t flat enough. It’s all just f****** impossible.”

Gaga – who has previously detailed her eating disorder battle – took to the comments section of an account that posted the video and said: “That’s really brave everything you said, wow,” adding a black heart emoji to her message,

The video was shared by Taylor Swift fan account @angclswift and was captioned: “This scene always breaks my heart.”

Gaga revealed in 2013 her fight with “anorexia and bulimia”, saying on ‘Little Monsters’ social media site she had struggled with an eating disorder from the age of 15.