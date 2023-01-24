Khloe Kardashian has "avoided accepting" the death of Tristan Thompson's mother.

The 38-year-old reality star was joined by her own mum Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian at the funeral service earlier in this month, and now she has paid tribute to her basketball player ex's mom Andrea Thompson following her death from a heart attack.

Khloe - who has four-year-old daughter True and a five-month-old son with Tristan - shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram and penned a lengthy tribute.

She wrote: "I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all… I have so many emotions and still I feel numb.

"Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult.

"So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in.

"I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours.

"I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish.

"So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day."

Khloe added that Andrea is "rejoicing up there" with "our Lord and Savior".

She continued: "I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling 'who does that!!' because we are crying at your loss.

"At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy.

"Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side."

She also referenced scripture, and included a bible verse - John 16:22 - as a further tribute.

She wrote: “So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.”