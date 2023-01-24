Julian Sands' family have praised the "heroic" efforts of search teams braving "difficult conditions" to try to find the missing actor.

The 65-year-old star was last seen in the Mount Baldy area of California, and as the search entered its 11th day the 'Room with a View' actor's family admitted they have been "deeply touched" by the love and support they have received.

They said in a statement: "Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home.

"We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support."

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department shared the statement, and added: "As we enter day 11 of the search for Julian Sands on Mt. Baldy, we are reminded of the sheer determination and selflessness of all of the people who have aided in this search. We will continue to utilize the resources available to us. (sic)"

On Monday (23.01.23), the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department revealed another hiker, Jin Chung, a 75-year-old male and resident of Los Angeles, had also gone missing on Mount Baldy, and they told how helicopters and drones used infrared devices in the search for Julian over the weekend.

They said: "The search for hiker Julian Sands, who went missing on Mt. Baldy on January 13, 2023, continued over the weekend. Helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices during the search however, all were negative for any signs of Sands.

"A high wind warning is currently in place and has prohibited the use of helicopters today. However, the ground search for Mr. Chung has allowed for a secondary search of some of the areas previously searched in the efforts to locate Mr. Sands."

Last week, it was revealed rescuers had been attempting to trace Julian's movements using his mobile phone.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department explained: "Additional phone pings from the cell provider were attempted but were unsuccessful, due to the lack of cell service and most likely cell phone power failure.

"A delayed ping through Sands' Apple iPhone operating system, from January 14, 2023, provided a possible location on one of the trails leading to the summit of Mt. Baldy. This area was checked by ground searchers and by helicopter.

"Ground and air searchers were unable to locate any evidence in this area that would assist in locating Mr. Sands."

But the search and rescue effort had to be suspended over the weekend of January 14th and 15th due to "trail conditions and the risk of avalanche".

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said at the time: "Due to trail conditions and the risk of avalanche, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening.

"However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when weather permits. We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews."