Jeremy Ruehlemann has died aged 27.

Fashion designer Christian Siriano has paid tribute to the late model - who has worked for the likes of Perry Ellis and Superdry - admitting he was "one of my muses and always will be".

Christian wrote on Instagram: "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever. I’m sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please."

It's not yet known how Jeremy - who has appeared in the likes of GQ magazine - passed away.

Soul Artist Management's Jason Kanner wrote on Instagram: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jeremy Ruehlemann has passed away. Jeremy was authentically himself. Salt of the earth. There was just something about him that made you root for him. His excitement over a big booking his optimism when something didn’t work out. When you spoke to him he listened with his eyes and ears. He truly was and will always be one of a kind. Jeremy you will be missed. You will hold a spot in my heart and with your Soul Fam you loved so much. Please keep Jeremy’s family in your prayers . May God cover Jeremy and his family with protection and prayer . I will miss you Jeremy. Rest in Peace Sir (sic)

Jeremy posted his final Instagram picture over the weekend, when he appeared to be behind the scenes on a photoshoot with Tommy Hilfiger.

He wrote in the caption: "bts with Tommy (sic)"

Tommy's brother Andy Hilfiger has since commented: "So sorry"

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo has also paid tribute to Jeremy, admitting he made "such a large impact on everyone he met".

Hung wrote: "Heartbroken by the news of my dear friend @Ruehlemann’s passing. He made such a large impact on everyone he met. In this industry you meet a lot of people, but he was one of those people that even if you met him once he would have a part of your heart forever. My Team and I love and cherish the time we had working with him. A true friend, you will be loved and remembered forever. RIP Jeremy (sic)"