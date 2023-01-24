'Violent Night 2' could see David Harbour's Santa Claus explore the North Pole.

The festive horror comedy is getting a follow-up with writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller returning alongside producer Kelly McCormick and director Tommy Wirkola, and the team already has some big plans.

The filmmaker told The Wrap: "We have time to really crack the script and figure out the story.

"And we have some ideas, me, Pat and Josh and the producers. We’ve been talking about where we want to take it and what we want to see.

"There is stuff we left on the floor like the North Pole, Mrs. Claus, the elves, but story-wise I think we have a really, really cool idea that expands on the world and scope, but still keeping that tone that we love from the first one.”

Wirkola added that the follow-up - which will see David Harbour return as Santa Claus - will definitely happen, and the team is currently "just making deals and getting everything in order".

Last month, McCormick revealed: "We're working on a lot of originals right now. We are also working on a ‘Nobody 2'.

"We're hoping to start working on a ‘Violent Night 2,’ if everything goes well the next few weeks.

"We have a tendency to just keep our heads down and focus on what's in front of us, or near. So yeah, that's kind of it. We're in it. We still have two and a half months of work to do on this one.”

Meanwhile, 'Stranger Things' star Harbour previously admitted he "teared up" at the the script for the Christmas movie.

He said: "I thought that was really special, really unique. And when I read it in the script, it made me tear up at the end and I thought, 'Wow, that's special'.

"Because, a lot of scripts, it's hard enough to get through them. This one I got through, and at the end in those scenes with him and her where he's saying, 'I better get going now,' it made me tear up and I was like, 'Oh, this could be really special if we get it right.'

"But I still, at that time, thought it was a big swing, and it was going to be real hard. We had to go to work real hard on it, and we did. But that was what made me want to do it, that it was so unique, and even though it was a big action movie, I got emotional at the end."