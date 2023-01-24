Eddie Murphy hasn't heard from Will Smith since joking about him at the Golden Globes.

The 61-year-old comedian joked about Will's infamous Oscars slap during the recent awards show, and Eddie has now confirmed that the Hollywood star hasn't reached out to him since.

Asked if Will has been in touch with him, Eddie told E! News: "No, I haven't heard from anybody. But I don't think it's something that you would even call about.

"It was a good joke, a funny joke. And I love him, I love Chris [Rock], and it's all love."

Eddie was awarded the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille prize at the Golden Globes.

And the stand-up star ended his acceptance speech by referencing Will's comments towards Chris at the Oscars.

He jokingly advised up-and-coming stars: "Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f****** mouth."

Will, 54, received heavy criticism after he hit Chris during the Oscars ceremony.

The actor subsequently described his behaviour as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable".

Will - who resigned from the Oscars Academy after the controversial clash - said: "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

"I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."