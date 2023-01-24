Kim Kardashian has hired two actresses from 'The White Lotus' to appear in a new campaign for her Skims underwear brand.

The 42-year-old reality star enjoyed the second season of the hit TV show so much she approached actresses Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno - who played Lucia and Mia - to star in Valentine's Day adverts for her company.

She said of the idea: "I watched the 'White Lotus' and had to have my girls."

In one picture, the actresses are seen wearing matching pink underwear while another shows them in black lingerie and a third sees them posing in underwear sets emblazoned with pink hearts.

Granno said of the shoot: "I had so much fun shooting the Skims Valentine’s campaign! Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.”

Kim's new collection is released later this week in time for Valentine's Day on February 14. Her advertising campaigns have previously featured famous faces including Heidi Klum and Brooke Shields.

The news comes just days after 'The Kardashians' star opened up about running her business in a two-hour seminar at Harvard Business School on Friday (20.01.23).

She later posted about the experience on Instagram, writing: " 'I spoke At Harvard Business School yesterday for a class called HBS Moving Beyond DTC.

"The class’s assignment was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins.

"I’m so proud of Skims and the thought that it is a course being studied at Harvard is just crazy!!!"