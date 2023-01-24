Facebook Messenger is introducing more features to encrypted chats.

As revealed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform will bring over features like custom emoji, link previews, active status and themes for encrypted chats.

Although the features aren't new, they are will be a welcome addition as end to end encryption is being rolled out to existing conversations.

Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook: "Launching more features for end-to-end encrypted chats for Messenger today – link previews, custom emojis, themes, etc.

"We're ramping up testing default end-to-end encryption for more people in Messenger too."

And in a blog post, Melissa Miranda, Product Manager, added: "We know people want a space to connect and they want to know that those conversations are private, safe and secure.

"That is why we’ve spent time building a team of talented engineers, cryptologists, designers and policy experts who are all committed to rolling out default end-to-end encryption on Messenger.

"Over the next few months, more people will continue to see some of their chats gradually being upgraded with an extra layer of protection provided by end-to-end encryption.

"We will notify people in these individual chat threads as they are upgraded."

Explaining the new features, Miranda noted that "the full menu of emoji reactions" will be available, as well as the ability to customise "the quick reaction tray".

Users will also be able to "choose group profile photos for different chats with friends or work colleagues", while the team has also "rebuilt link previews for end-to-end encrypted chats so that you can see where a link is taking you, before clicking on it".

You'll be able to let other people see if you're active or not - while the feature can also be turned off for added privacy.

Meanwhile, Android will support Bubbles - "a circle with your friend's picture" - which lets you read and reply while using other apps.