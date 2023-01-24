Pamela Anderson claims her ex-husband Tommy Lee "trashed" her trailer after she kissed her 'Baywatch' co-star David Chokachi onscreen.

The 55-year-old actress has opened up about her life in a Netflix documentary titled 'Pamela, a Love Story' in which she lifts the lid on her rocky relationship with the Motley Crue drummer and in one scene she reads a journal entry which she wrote during her marriage which described Tommy flying into a rage over a smooch on her TV show.

According to the Guardian, the diary extract read: "I had to kiss David Chokachi but I didn’t tell Tommy. He lost it. He trashed my trailer on the set, put his fist through a cabinet. I apologised for not telling him – lying, as he put it – and told him it wouldn’t happen again.”

She added to the publication: "Tommy was so jealous. I thought that’s what love is."

The pair married in 1995 just four days after they met and went on to have two sons together - Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25 - but the romance crumbled and they divorced in 1998.

As well as lifting the lid on her life in the documentary, Pamela has also written a memoir titled 'Love, Pamela' in which she credits her sons with helping her through the tough times.

She wrote of the boys: "They saved me. I don't want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I've loved every moment ... "Brandon is really creative and is this fiery kind of kid. Dylan is more introspective and more Zen. It's a good team."

She added: "Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool. They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes."