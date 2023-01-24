Not bragging enough is my biggest flaw, says Cardi B

Cardi B thinks "not bragging enough" is her biggest flaw.

The 30-year-old rapper - who is one of the world's best-selling music stars - believes she ought to be louder about her own achievements.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business - wrote on Twitter: "My biggest flaw is not bragging enough."

Cardi - who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 16 months, with rap star Offset - subsequently posted a photograph of her younger sister, Hennessy, in two revealing outfits.

The images divided opinion among Cardi's social media followers - but the chart-topping star quickly fired back at the critics.

Cardi retweeted a message that read: "Why can’t people say someone looks beautiful and GO? If Cardi looks beautiful or Hennessy looks beautiful just say that. The extra s*** just gives pressed and obsessed. Idk stop reaching (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi previously admitted to being happier before she became famous.

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who married Offset in 2017 - no longer worries about her financial situation, but Cardi insisted she felt happier "two or three years ago".

She said: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.

"I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.

"Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."

