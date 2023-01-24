Bill Gates has invested in a climate technology startup looking to reduce methane emissions of cow burps.

The billionaire co-founder if Microsoft has spoken out about the impact meat production has on the environment, with methane standing as the most common greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide.

While university studies have shown seawood in cows' diet could cut their methane emissions, Australia-based startup Rumin8 is going a step further.

The comapny is working on a dietary supplement which is sythetically replicated from red seaweed and would stop the gas being created.

In a statement, the firm noted it has raised £12 million thanks to a funding round led by Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

Managing director David Messina said: "We have been very pleased with the reception we have received from climate impact funds around the world.

"There is a genuine desire to fund solutions to enteric methane emissions from livestock and fortunately for Rumin8, they can see the benefits of our technology."