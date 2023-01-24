Iggy Azalea "couldn’t be happier".

The 32-year-old rap star recently launched her OnlyFans account, and Iggy insists she's "not playing by anyone’s rules in 2023".

The blonde beauty - who was born in Australia, but moved to the US during her teens to pursue her music ambitions - wrote on Twitter: "The last seven days have been insane, shaking, throwing up, jaw on the floor, life changing.

"And I mean that in an entirely positive way. (sic)

Iggy - who has Onyx, three, with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - added that she's as happy now as she has ever been.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Bet on yourself.

"I couldn’t be happier!"

Earlier this month, Iggy claimed that she won't "waste time" explaining herself to people on social media.

The rapper insisted that she won't be drawn into arguing with her critics or justifying her decisions on social media platforms.

She wrote on Twitter: "So many friends say

"'Why let ppl say bad things about you? you could tweet and shut em all up!'

"I tell them

"Because they live in a reality of their own choosing

"I wanna tell you too.

"Don’t stop to waste time explaining yourself to ppl who will never celebrate you. [crossed fingers emoji] (sic)"

Iggy posted the comment shortly after insisting that she won't publicly reveal her earnings from OnlyFans.

The 'Work' hitmaker rubbished suggestions that she'd made more than $300,000 during her first 24 hours on the platform.

Iggy - who released her last album, 'The End of an Era', in 2021 - wrote: "With love.

"I won’t share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn’t share what I earned selling my music catalog. (sic)"