Princess Eugenie is attempting to ban the use of plastics at home to set a good example to her young son.

The Duke of York’s daughter, 32, is mum to a little boy named August with her husband Jack Brooksbank and she wants to make sure he's aware of environmental issues from a young age so he can grow up as an "activist" for change.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland she explained: "At home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I'm trying to teach him that. But it's a battle."

She added of August: "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he ... everything is for them ...

"I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same.

"Every decision we now make has to be for whether August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life."

Eugenie went on to reveal her her outlook on life totally changed after she became a mum back in 2021. She went on to say: "I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change, your hormones change, everything changes. Like now I'm scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before."

The royal has been attempting to cut down on her plastic usage for the last few years and even tried to make her 2018 wedding to Jack as green as possible by offering her guests water served in recyclable metal cans.