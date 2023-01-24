‘The White Lotus’ stars Beatrice Granno and Simona Tabasco front the SKIMS Valentine’s Day collection.

Kim Kardashian booked the pair - who played Mia and Lucia in the Sicilian second season of the Mike White-created HBO series alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza - to be the face of her cult brand’s wares for love’s big day.

The 42-year-old reality television star wrote on Instagram on Monday (23.01.23): “I watched ‘The White Lotus’ and had to have my girls!”

Kim added that the annual event was “back and sexier than ever, starring breakout stars and real-life best friends @SimonaTabasco and @BeaGranno together for SKIMS” in the caption of the snaps, which were shot by photographer Donna Trope.

Beatrice called the experience working alongside her pal “something every special” amid their big break in the Emmy-winning show.

The 29-year-old actress said: “I had so much fun shooting the SKIMS’ Valentine’s campaign! Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special.”

Simona labelled the campaign “rewarding” after they were selected to model the garments - which will be available for purchase on Thursday (26l.01.23) on the SKIMS website - by ‘The Kardashian’ star herself.

The 28-year-old star said: “To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding.”

Kim has made her love of fashion and telly known before as she asked 'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan if she could come to a costume fitting for the Shonda Rhimes-created Netflix adaptation of the Julia Quinn book series.

Writing on social media, she said:“Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”