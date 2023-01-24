The Kid LAROI is set to debut unreleased music as part of his 'Wild Dreams Fortnite' event.

Following reports that the 'Stay' hitmaker was planning a Fortnite concert at the end of January, the "immersive, interactive musical experience" has officially been confirmed, which will showcase "LAROI’s journey from humble beginnings to headlining sold-out performances as a worldwide superstar.”

Fans can expect to hear the new single 'Love Again' and three other unheard tunes.

The announcement added: “In this interactive experience, players will quest throughout the cybercity ‘Laroitown’, ultimately attending a jam-packed LAROI concert featuring fan-favourite music and new music. Following the performance, players can join LAROI for the Afterparty. In the Afterparty, listen to the Wild Dreams mix on loop and get a look at the life of LAROI — both on tour and beyond.”

The experience kicks off at 11pm on January 27.

However, from today (24.01.23), fans can compete to unlock Kid LAROI outfits and more in the Fortnite shop.

Laroitown will close its doors on April 27.