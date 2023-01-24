'Everything Everywhere All at Once' has topped the 2023 Oscar nominations with 11 nods.

The shortlists for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday (24.01.23) with the sci-fi blockbuster coming out on top placing in categories including Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh and a joint nomination in the Best Director list for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert with 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'All Quiet on the Western Front' coming in with nine nods each.

Austin Butler has landed a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in 'Elvis' and he will go up against Colin Farrell ('The Banshees of Inisherin'), Brendan Fraser ('The Whale'), Paul Mescal ('Aftersun') and Bill Nighy ('Living').

Farrell's 'The Banshees of Inisherin' co-stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan are both up for Best Supporting Actor for their roles in the film and they will face competition from Brian Tyree Henry ('Causeway'), Judd Hirsch ('The Fabelmans') and Ke Huy Quan ('Everything Everywhere All at Once').

Another 'Banshees' star Kerry Condon is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category alongside Angela Bassett ('Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'), Hong Chau ('The Whale') with Jamie Lee Curtis facing off against her 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' co-star Stephanie Hsu.

The Best Actress category is led by 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star Michelle Yeoh and she will face Cate Blanchett, who is nominated for her role in Tar, and Ana de Armas for her role in Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde' as well as Andrea Riseborough ('To Leslie') and Michelle Williams ('The Fabelmans').

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert top the Best Director category for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'' along with 'The Banshees of Inisherin's Martin McDonagh. They will battle for the trophy against Steven Spielberg ('The Fabelmans'), Todd Field ('Ta'r) and Ruben Ostlund ('Triangle of Sadness').

The coveted Best Picture category will pitch 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' against 'Banshees' as well as blockbuster sequels 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'. The other nominees in the category include 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Elvis', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tar', 'Triangle of Sadness' and 'Women Talking'.

Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams hosted the nominations announcement presentation at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

The 95th Academy Awards - hosted by Jimmy Kimmel - will take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 2023 Oscars nominations are:

Best Picture

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'Elvis'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'The Fabelmans'

'Tár'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Triangle of Sadness'

'Women Talking'

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, 'Tár'

Ana de Armas, 'Blonde'

Andrea Riseborough, 'To Leslie'

Michelle Williams, 'The Fabelmans'

Michelle Yeoh, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, 'Elvis'

Colin Farrell, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Brendan Fraser, 'The Whale'

Paul Mescal, 'Aftersun'

Bill Nighy, 'Living'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Brian Tyree Henry, 'Causeway'

Judd Hirsch, 'The Fabelmans'

Barry Keoghan, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Ke Huy Quan, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Hong Chau, 'The Whale'

Kerry Condon, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Jamie Lee Curtis, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Stephanie Hsu, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans'

Todd Field, 'Tár'

Ruben Östlund, 'Triangle of Sadness'

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'The Fabelmans'

'Tár'

'Triangle of Sadness'

'An Irish Goodbye'

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

'Living'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Women Talking'

Best International Feature Film

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Germany)

'Argentina, 1985' (Argentina)

'Close' (Belgium)

'EO' (Poland)

'The Quiet Girl' (Ireland)

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s 'Pinocchio'

'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On'

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

'The Sea Beast'

'Turning Red'

Best Documentary Feature

'All That Breathes'

'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'

'Fire of Love'

'A House Made of Splinters'

'Navalny'

Best Film Editing

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'Elvis'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'Tár'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Best Cinematography

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths'

'Elvis'

'Empire of Light'

'Tár'

Best Music (Original Score)

'All Quiet on the Western Front

'Babylon'

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'The Fabelmans'

Best Music (Original Song)

'Applause', 'Tell It Like a Woman'

'Hold My Hand', 'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Lift Me Up', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Naatu Naatu', 'RRR'

'This Is a Life', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Best Sound

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

'The Batman'

'Elvis'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Best Visual Effects

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

'The Batman'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Elvis'

Best Production Design

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

'Babylon'

'Elvis'

'The Fabelmans'

Best Costume Design

'Babylon'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Elvis'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'Mrs Harris Goes to Paris'

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'The Batman'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Elvis'

'The Whale'

Best Animated Short Film

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse'

'The Flying Sailor'

'Ice Merchants'

'My Year of Dicks'

'An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It'

Best Live Action Short Film

'An Irish Goodbye'

'Ivalu'

'Le Pupille'

'Night Ride'

'The Red Suitcase'

Documentary Short Subject

'The Elephant Whisperers'

'Haulout'

'How Do You Measure a Year?'

'The Martha Mitchell Effect'

'Stranger at the Gate'