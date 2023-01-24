Jane Fonda was put in her place by "top dog" Katharine Hepburn when they worked on a movie together.

The 85-year-old ' Grace and Frankie' actress was cast alongside screen legend Katharine in 1981 drama 'On Golden Pond' but they didn't get along on set because Jane claims her co-star was determined to make sure everyone knew who was the biggest name.

Jane told AARP The Magazine: "I was intimidated by Katharine Hepburn, that's for sure. My God. When we made 'On Golden Pond', she made sure that she was always top dog - and that I knew it. I think my co-stars will tell you that I really try to do the opposite and make people feel comfortable."

Jane previously recalled a tense conversation the pair had after she rang four-time Oscar-winner Katharine to congratulate her for winning an Academy Award for 'On Golden Pond' .

The actress told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "She was really competitive. She really thought that I was out to win more Academy Awards than she was, and when she won for 'On Golden Pond' I called to congratulate her, and she said, 'You'll never catch me now'.

"What I loved about her was that she took the job of being an elder very seriously. She was intentional about teaching me and talking to me, including giving me line readings, and I found that just wonderful. She did not like me."

Katharine died in 2003 at the age of 96.

Elsewhere in her interview with AARP, Jane opened up about her famous father Henry Fonda - who also appeared in 'On Golden Pond' - revealing he hated being famous and shied away from giving autographs.

She explained: "I grew up with a father who, if someone started approaching him to ask for an autograph, would literally run away. He couldn't stand being reminded of his fame."