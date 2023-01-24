Mitch Winehouse thinks Marisa Abela is a "great choice" to play his daughter in a new biopic.

The 26-year-old actress has been cast as Amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black', and Mitch believes she's the perfect candidate for the role, insisting it doesn't matter that they "don't look exactly alike".

Mitch, 72, told TMZ: "Marisa is Marisa and Amy is Amy ... so it's no big deal if they aren't mirror images. Marisa is a great choice for the role."

Eddie Marsan is playing the part of Mitch in the upcoming film, and the former taxi driver insists he's not worried that he and Eddie don't look alike, either.

He said: "There’s too much emphasis on looks, because there’s plenty of Hollywood examples of actors not looking like their real-life character."

Amy died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011, aged 27, and Mitch previously explained that he's determined to remember the "amazing things" about her life.

Mitch insisted that he wants his daughter to be remembered for her successes, rather than her off-stage troubles.

Speaking ahead of the ten-year anniversary of Amy's death, he said: "There will be tears, without a doubt.

"Every year is difficult but of course ten years on brings attention - which I understand but it brings it all back too. It’s hard to avoid being upset. In many ways we will never get over it, however long passes.

"But shortly afterwards, we will head somewhere for a meal and our focus will be on the amazing things about Amy’s life - her talent, her generosity and the love she showed us all.

"That’s become my mission, to make sure people think of Amy for all she gave the world and those around her, not just for her troubles with addiction.

"Of course we remember the big career highs, the awards, but my favourite memories are the smaller, more personal moments we shared."