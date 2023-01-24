Tom Brady is still undecided about retirement.

The 45-year-old star - who split from his wife Gisele Bundchen in 2022 - has revealed that he still doesn't know if he'll return to the NFL next season or not.

Asked whether he'll retire or return for a 24th season, Tom told Jim Gray on the 'Let’s Go!' podcast: "Jim, if I knew what I was going to f****** do, I’d have already f****** done it. I’m taking it a day at a time."

Tom announced his retirement from the sport in 2022, before he quickly reversed his decision and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, following the franchise's recent disappointment, Tom insisted he's not in a rush to make a decision about his future.

During his appearance on the podcast, Tom added: "You’re scratching. I appreciate your asking. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Tom and Gisele confirmed their split last year, when the celebrity duo both released statements on social media.

Tom - who has Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, ten, with the model, as well as John, 15, with Bridget Moynahan - wrote on Instagram: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Gisele, 42, confessed that they had "grown apart".

The model wrote in her statement: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."