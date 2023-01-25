Robbie Williams is the new voice of Felix cat food.

The former Take That singer, 48, sings the track ‘It’s Great to be a Cat’, which will feature in new adverts for the pet food brand after his years spent admiring felines.

He said when the partnership was revealed on Tuesday (24.01.230 his involvement was inspired by having “many feline friends over the years”.

Robbie added: “I’ve been a long-time fan of cats. After studying their fascinating behaviour, I can confidently say, ‘It’s Great to be a Cat.”

Robbie wrote and created the ad track, which is available at FelixandRobbie.com, and features in a short film alongside an animated Felix that will premiere on Wednesday.

Rebecca Marshall, senior brand manager at Felix manufacturer Purina UK and Ireland, said: “I’m so excited to be launching our latest ‘It’s Great to be a Cat’ campaign with Robbie Williams.

“The two truly are the pURRfect match and the new track is one that will definitely get everyone in a playful mood.”

Robbie also said about finding a muse in cats over the years: “They are sort of the version of yourself you would like to be. Serene, regal, lovely, cuddly creatures.

“It’s great to be a cat – you sleep all day, go wild at night and everybody wants to sit next to you.”

The singer own two cats, Elvis and Priscilla, but has said they prefer his wife Ayda Field, 43 – with whom he has four children – to him.

He said: “They have a special thing going on. It is lovely to see.

“Who is the top cat in the house? It’s Ayda.”