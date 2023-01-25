Shemar Moore is a dad

Shemar Moore is a dad for the first time.

The 52-year-old actor - who has starred in 'S.W.A.T.' and 'Criminal Minds' - and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

A representative for Shemar told PEOPLE magazine: "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl.

"The family is very happy and healthy."

Jesiree - who has been dating the actor since 2017 - already has five-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop, and a son Kaiden, 16, from a previous relationship.

Earlier this month, Shemar confirmed he was going to be a dad for the first time, and he admitted his late mother - who died from a heart condition at the age of 76 in 2020 - would have been thrilled with the news.

He said: "I'm Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy. I'm sorry she can't be here."

He went on to explain that fatherhood will be the "best" part of his life and he had "worried" for a long time that it would never happen.

Speaking in a teaser clip from an upcoming episode of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', he said: "I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed. It's going to be the best part of my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

