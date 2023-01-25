'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett had died at the age of 93.

The experimental psychologist - who co-created the children's TV show with Joan Ganz Cooney - passed away on Monday (23.01.23), with the news being announced by Sesame Workshop, the non-profit organisation that he founded.

A statement read: "Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93.

"A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with 'Sesame Street' only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact.

"A wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader of the Workshop for decades, Lloyd was fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate."

Joan, Morrisett's co-founder, has also paid a glowing tribute.

The 93-year-old TV writer said in a statement: "Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no 'Sesame Street'. It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers.

"He was a trusted partner and loyal friend to me for over fifty years, and he will be sorely missed."

Morrisett - whose cause of death has not been revealed - actually trained to be a teacher with a background in psychology during his younger years.

Morrisett became an experimental educator and he focused his efforts on seeking to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He met Joan while he was working for Carnegie Corporation, a foundation that focuses on education, and they eventually created the Children’s Television Workshop, which produces educational content for kids.

'Sesame Street' - which premiered in 1969 - was their first-ever show and it would go on to become a huge success, becoming one of the longest-running TV shows in the world.