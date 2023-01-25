Sarah, Duchess of York is in "granny heaven" after Princess Eugenie announced she's expecting her second child.

The 32-year-old princess - who already has August, 23 months, with her husband Jack Brooksbank - recently confirmed that she's expecting her second child this summer, and the duchess has now taken to social media to celebrate the news.

Alongside a photo of her grandson playing in a puddle, the duchess wrote on Instagram: "You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful. (sic)"

Eugenie - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and the duchess - previously took to social media to announce her pregnancy news to the world.

The princess shared a family photograph of her son kissing her growing baby bump.

She wrote on Instagram: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Eugenie's new baby will be 13th in line to the British throne.

Meanwhile, the princess recently opened up about her ambition to raise August as an environmental activist.

Eugenie revealed that she's attempting to ban plastics from the family home in a bid to set a good example to her son.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Eugenie explained: "At home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible to have no plastic and I'm trying to teach him that. But it's a battle."

The princess is also determined to do the right thing for future generations.

She said: "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. So, he ... everything is for them ...

"I talked to Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy for Oceans and all he says to me is that I do this for my grandchildren. And that's the same.

"Every decision we now make has to be for whether August, what he's going to be able to look at and do and how he's going to live his life."