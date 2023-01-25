'League of Legends' and 'Teamfight Tactics' content has been delayed due to a "social engineering attack".

Riot Games has confirmed that Patch 13.2 for the former game will no longer be released this week, with the content now likely to arrive with February's Patch 13.3.

On January 20, Riot tweeted: "Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack. We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained."

And updating fans, they later said: "Heads up, players. This may impact our delivery date for Patch 13.2. The League team is working to stretch the limits of what we can hotfix in order to deliver the majority of the planned and tested balance changes on time still."

And, similarly, the 'Teamfight Tactics' announced: “13.2 was focused on further balance updates for Monsters Attack! This issue may impact our ability to release the full scope of balance changes planned, but we’re working to implement the most meaningful of those possible through a hotfix at our scheduled patch time.”

The 'League of Legends' account has since provided an update stating that some content will still go live on January 26, but the rest will move to February 8.

The statement read: "Quick update, players. The team completed a hotfix that will include a lot of the content that was scheduled for patch 13.2. It’ll go live on January 26, but unfortunately, we won’t be able to include the Ahri ASU and some other stuff, which we will move to patch 13.3 (Feb. 8)."

Over on the 'TFT' site, a note read: "Our release capabilities have been affected by an ongoing issue that has prevented us from releasing patch 13.2 in it’s entirety. With 13.2 out of the questions the team has pivoted to releasing an update for 13.1 that includes the bulk of our balance related changes intended for 13.2.

"Any changes that we wanted to ship with 13.2, but are not able to at this time, will come in 13.3 or be added in additional hotfixes as our capabilities are restored. As for here, there's still a lot to get into, so let’s do just that. "