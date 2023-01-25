Bella Ramsey has been startled by her own fame.

The 19-year-old actress has recently returned home to England after attending the premiere of 'The Last of Us' in Los Angeles, and Bella admits that she's still adjusting to the attention of fans.

She shared: "It's weirder seeing billboards locally than it was in LA.

"I took my driving test the other day - which I failed - and during that I kept driving past the billboards, which was quite strange."

Bella plays the part of Ellie in the HBO drama series, and her family are now "forcing themselves to watch the show".

She told the BBC: "It's not the sort of thing they would normally watch.

"My grandma sent a message to my mum last night saying, 'it's not easy watching but it is rather thrilling'. That's what they are making of it."

'The Last of Us' is an adaptation of the 2013 video game of the same name.

And the actress - who has started playing the game on her PlayStation - has been thrilled by the positive response to the new series.

She said: "It's really cool that video games can work in a cinematic medium.

"Maybe it will form a blueprint for video game adaptations going forwards. It's such a good representation of how video games can be adapted in the right hands."

Bella previously appeared in 'Game of Thrones' between 2016 and 2019.

But the teenage star - who was part of Nottingham's Television Workshop, a drama group for young people - insists she never planned to have a career in acting.

She explained: "I didn't go into the Workshop wanting to have a career in acting.

"It wasn't something I was chasing. I'm very grateful it happened like it did.

"I didn't imagine this [career] was ever possible. I didn't even consider it. It would have blown my little brain to smithereens."